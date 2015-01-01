Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firearm-related violence (FRV) is a public health crisis in the United States that impacts individuals across the lifespan. This study sought to investigate patterns of injury and outcomes of firearm-related injury (FRI) in elderly victims and the impact of social determinants of health on this age demographic.



METHODS: A retrospective review of the trauma registry at a large Level I center was performed from 2016-2021. Patients over age 18 were included and FRI was defined by ICD 9 and 10 codes. Comparisons were then made between elderly (age > 65 years) and non-elderly (age 18-64 years) victims. The primary outcome was mortality. Secondary outcomes included hospital and intensive care unit length of stay, in-hospital complications and the impact of distressed community index (DCI) and insurance status on discharge disposition.



RESULTS: 23,975 patients were admitted for traumatic injury and 4,133 (6 %) were elderly. Of these, 134 had penetrating injuries and 72 (54 %) were FRI. The elderly patients had a median age of 69y and they were predominantly black (50 %) males (85%). Over 75 % had some form of government insurance compared to less than 20% in non-elderly (p<0.001). 33 % of elderly FRIs were self-inflicted compared to only 4 % in the non-elderly cohort and their overall mortality rate was 25 % versus 15 % in non-elderly with FRI (p = 0.038). The median DCI for the non-elderly victims was 72.3 [IQR 53.7-93.1] compared to 63.7 [IQR 33.2-83.6] in the elderly (p < 0.001), however, over 50 % of elderly victims were living in "at risk" or "distressed" communities.



CONCLUSION: FRV is a public health crisis across the lifespan and elderly individuals represent a vulnerable subset of patients with unique needs and public health considerations. While many interventions target youth and young adults, it is imperative to not overlook the elderly in injury prevention efforts, particularly self-directed violence. Additionally, given most elderly victims were on government funded insurance and had a higher likelihood of requiring more costly discharge dispositions, new policies should take into consideration the potential financial burden of FRV in the elderly.

Language: en