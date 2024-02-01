|
Citation
|
Luo Q, Di Y, Zhu T. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38342318
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Neuroticism's impact on psychopathological and physical health issues has significant public health implications. Multiple studies confirm its predictive effect on suicide risk among depressed patients. However, previous research lacks a standardized criterion for assessing neuroticism through speech, often relying on simple features (such as pitch, loudness and MFCCs). This study aims to improve upon this by extracting features using advanced pre-trained speaker embedding models (i-vector and x-vector extractors). Additionally, unlike prior studies utilizing general population data, we explore neuroticism prediction in depressed and non-depressed subgroups.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Assessment/diagnosis; Clinical trials; Computer/internet technology; Depression; Neuroticism