Citation
Rogerson O, O'Connor RC, O'Connor DB. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38342320
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma is experienced by approximately one third of young people in the United Kingdom and has been shown to confer an increased risk for mental health difficulties in adulthood. Understanding the associations between these factors before negative health outcomes manifest in adulthood is imperative to help inform the development of interventions. The aims of this study were two-fold; first, to investigate the effects of childhood trauma on daily stress-related vulnerability factors over a period of 7 days and to test whether any observed relationships were moderated by protective or risk factors. Second, to explore the indirect effects of childhood trauma on reasons for living, optimism, daily suicide ideation, defeat and entrapment through the daily stress-related vulnerability factors.
Language: en
Keywords
Early life adversity; Executive functioning; Impulsivity; Sleep; Suicide