Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To systematically review and quantitatively synthetize evidence on the use of PIPs linked to adverse health outcomes in older adults.



METHODS: A Medline, Embase® and Opengrey libraries search was conducted from 2004 to February 2021, using the PICO model: older people, psychotropic drugs, inappropriate prescribing, and adverse drug events. Fixed-effects and random-effects meta-analysis were performed from 3 eligible studies using an inverse-variance method.



RESULTS: Of the 1943 originally identified abstracts, 106 met the inclusion criteria and 7 studies were included in this review. All were of good quality. The number of participants ranged from 318 to 383,150 older adults (54.5-74.4% women). Associations were found between PIPs use and decreased personal care activities of daily living (ADL), unplanned hospitalizations, falls and mortality. In the pooled analysis, association with falls was confirmed (1.23 [95%CI: 1.15;1.32]).



CONCLUSIONS: Participants of 65 years and older treated with PIPs were more at risk of adverse health outcomes than those using no PIPs, including greater risks of falls, functional disabilities, unplanned hospitalizations, and mortality.



RESULTS of the present systematic review and meta-analysis provide additional evidence for an appropriate and safe use of psychotropics in older adults.

Language: en