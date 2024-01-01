SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Commisso M, Geoffroy MC, Temcheff C, Scardera S, Vergunst F, Côté SM, Vitaro F, Tremblay RE, Orri M. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 172: 9-15.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2024.01.039

PMID

38342065

Abstract

Childhood externalizing problems have been linked with adult criminality. However, little is known about criminal outcomes among children with comorbid externalizing and internalizing problems. We examined the associations between profiles of behavioral problems during childhood (i.e., externalizing, internalizing, and comorbid) and criminality by early adulthood. Participants were N = 3017 children from the population-based Quebec Longitudinal Study of Kindergarten Children followed up from age 6-25. Multitrajectory modeling of teacher-rated externalizing and internalizing problems from age 6-12 years identified four distinct profiles: no/low, externalizing, internalizing, and comorbid problems. Juvenile (age 13-17) and adult (age 18-25) criminal convictions were extracted from official records. Compared to children in the no/low profile, those in the externalizing and comorbid profiles were at higher risk of having a criminal conviction, while no association was found for children in the internalizing profile. Children with comorbid externalizing and internalizing problems were most at risk of having a criminal conviction by adulthood, with a significantly higher risk when compared to children with externalizing or internalizing problems only. Similar results were found when violent and non-violent crimes were investigated separately. Specific interventions targeting early comorbid behavioral problems could reduce long-term criminality.


Keywords: Juvenile Justice


Language: en

Keywords

Behavioral problems; Criminality; Emotional problems; Longitudinal study

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print