Abstract

Many studies have focused on the effect of perinatal depression on neurodevelopment among children and adolescents. However, only a few studies have explored this relationship in infants and toddlers with inconsistent results. We performed a systematic review and meta-analysis to evaluate the association between perinatal depression and infant and toddler neurodevelopment during the first two postnatal years. Twenty-three studies were included in this meta-analysis. Perinatal depression was associated with poorer cognitive (Cohen's d = -0.19, SE= 0.06, 95% CI = -0.30 to -0.08), language (Cohen's d = -0.24, SE = 0.09, 95% CI = -0.40 to -0.07), and motor (Cohen's d = -0.15, SE = 0.05, 95% CI = -0.26 to -0.05) development. Subgroup analyses showed that the types of maternal depression (prenatal depression vs. postnatal depression), the method of measuring maternal depression (rating scale vs. diagnostic interview), and the time interval between assessment of exposure and outcome had an impact on the observed effect about neurodevelopment of infants and toddlers. In addition, the results of our study pointed to a stronger significant association between prenatal depression and cognitive, language, and motor delays in infants and toddlers, whereas the association between postnatal depression and cognitive, language, and motor delays in infants and toddlers was not statistically significant. In conclusion, this study provided convincing evidence that the perinatal window is a sensitive period for offspring neurodevelopment.

Language: en