Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying behaviours experienced by nursing interns in clinical practice are a considerable and serious concern. Understanding the factors that influence such behaviours in clinical practice is crucial for developing effective preventive measures and fostering a supportive learning environment.



PURPOSE: This study aims to investigate the prevalence and influencing factors of bullying behaviours experienced by nursing interns and examine the mediating role of academic support perception in the relationship between emotional intelligence and bullying behaviours in clinical practice.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study that used convenience sampling. A socio-demographic information questionnaire, Bullying Behaviours in Nursing Education Scale, Wong and Law's Emotional Intelligence Scale, and Academic Support in the Practicum Scale were used to collect data from nursing interns (n = 813) at seven tertiary hospitals in Changsha, China. Binary logistic regression and mediating analyses were used to explore the factors influencing bullying behaviours in nursing practice and examine the potential mediating role of academic support perception.



RESULTS: The prevalence of bullying behaviours in clinical practice among 813 nursing interns was 82.7 %. Binary logistic regression analyses indicated that attitude toward the nursing profession, emotional intelligence, and academic support perception were significantly associated with bullying behaviours in clinical practice. Academic support perception (β = 0.375, p < 0.001) played a significant mediating role in the relationship between emotional intelligence and bullying behaviours in clinical practice, accounting for 55.7 % of the total effect.



CONCLUSION: Nursing educators and administrators should recognise that improving emotional intelligence and enhancing academic support perception among nursing interns can reduce the occurrence of bullying behaviours in clinical practice.

Language: en