Gonzalez-Anton D, Gallice T, Borges Da Silva A, Carrié C. Rev. Esp. Anestesiol. Reanim. (Engl. Ed.) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38342303
Extubation failure can result from different complications, mostly well described in the literature such as laryngeal edema. Airway obstruction by foreign bodies is a less frequent and unexpected complication and its detection remains a challenge to healthcare professionals. In this case-report, we describe a patient admitted in an intensive care unit following a motor vehicle accident and who underwent an extubation failure and tracheostomy placement due to a misdiagnosed obstruction of a foreign body in the upper airway. Thus, screening of foreign bodies should be considered with a careful interpretation of medical imagery and clinical evaluation in these patients. Finally, cuff leak test, ultrasonography and videolaryngoscopy can be important adjuvants to the identification of suspected foreign bodies.
Airway Foreign body obstruction; Aspiración; Aspiration; Chewing gum; Chicle; Cuidados intensivos; Extubation failure; Fallo de la extubación; Intensive Care; Obstrucción de la vía aérea por cuerpo extraño