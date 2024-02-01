Abstract

Extubation failure can result from different complications, mostly well described in the literature such as laryngeal edema. Airway obstruction by foreign bodies is a less frequent and unexpected complication and its detection remains a challenge to healthcare professionals. In this case-report, we describe a patient admitted in an intensive care unit following a motor vehicle accident and who underwent an extubation failure and tracheostomy placement due to a misdiagnosed obstruction of a foreign body in the upper airway. Thus, screening of foreign bodies should be considered with a careful interpretation of medical imagery and clinical evaluation in these patients. Finally, cuff leak test, ultrasonography and videolaryngoscopy can be important adjuvants to the identification of suspected foreign bodies.

