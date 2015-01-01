Abstract

In recent years, global warming has led to frequent instances of extremely high temperatures during summer, arousing significant concern about the adverse effects of high temperature. Among these, heat stroke is the most serious, which has detrimental effects on the all organs of human body, especially on brain. However, the comprehensive pathogenesis leading to brain damage remains unclear. In this study, we constructed a mouse model of heat stroke and conducted multi-omics profiling to identify relevant pathogenesis induced by heat stroke. The mice were placed in a constant temperature chamber at 42 °C with a humidity of 50 %, and the criteria for success in modeling were that the rectal temperature reached 42 °C and that the mice were trembling. Then the mice were immediately taken out for further experiments. Firstly, we conducted cFos protein localization and identified the cerebral cortex, especially the anterior cingulate cortex as the region exhibiting the most pronounced damage. Secondly, we performed metabolomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics analysis on cerebral cortex. This multi-omics investigation unveiled noteworthy alterations in proteins and metabolites within pathways associated with neurotransmitter systems, heatstroke-induced mitochondrial dysfunction, encompassing histidine and pentose phosphate metabolic pathways, as well as oxidative stress. In addition, the cerebral cortex exhibited pronounced Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) production, alongside significant downregulation of the mitochondrial outer membrane protein Tomm40 and mitochondrial permeability transition pore, implicating cerebral cortex mitochondrial dysfunction as the primary instigator of neural impairment. This study marks a significant milestone as the first to employ multi-omics analysis in exploring the molecular mechanisms underlying heat stroke-induced damage in cerebral cortex neurons. It comprehensively identifies all potentially impacted pathways by heat stroke, laying a solid foundation for ensuing research endeavors. Consequently, this study introduces a fresh angle to clinical approaches in heatstroke prevention and treatment, as well as establishes an innovative groundwork for shaping future-forward environmental policies.

Language: en