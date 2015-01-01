SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gao Y, Rasouli S, Timmermans H, Wang Y. Transportation (Amst) 2024; 51(1): 193-213.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11116-022-10324-6

This paper investigates heterogeneity in the relationship between different life domain satisfactions including travel satisfaction and overall life satisfaction using data collected in Xi'an, China. A latent class structural equation model of the relationship between life domain satisfaction and overall life satisfaction is estimated to identify heterogeneous segments of respondents, controlling for the effects of socio-demographic characteristics, personality traits and typical commuting time on the latent variables. The results indicate that the segments differ in the weight attached to the different life domains. Interestingly, the direct effect of travel satisfaction on overall life satisfaction is not significant in the identified classes, but indirect effect of travel satisfaction on overall life satisfaction through other life domains is significant. It emphasizes the critical importance of estimating a more comprehensive model of life satisfaction when assessing the role of travel satisfaction.


Language: en

Latent class; Overall life satisfaction; Personality; Structural equation model; Travel satisfaction

