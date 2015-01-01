|
Citation
Li C, Zhao XM, Xie DF, He Z, Lu C. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2024; 20(1): e2035013.
Abstract
A speed perturbation model is proposed in this paper for the heterogeneous platoon to measure the interaction between vehicles and investigate the propagation laws of perturbations. Then, a ratio is defined to quantify the relationship between the communicating information impact (CII) and the car-following behaviour impact (CFI). A modified IDM is employed to evaluate the role of communicating information in perturbation propagation.
Keywords
communicating information; Connected and automated vehicle; speed perturbation; vehicle stability