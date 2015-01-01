SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huang Y, Yan X, Li X, Duan K, Rakotonirainy A, Gao Z. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2024; 20(1): e2048917.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23249935.2022.2048917

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The paper aims to develop an improved Fog-related Intelligent Driver Model (FIDM) that reproduces drivers' car-following behaviour features by taking into account unobserved driver heterogeneity in fog condition. A multi-user driving simulator experiment was performed, and a vehicle fleet consisting of nine vehicles was tested in different fog and speed limits conditions. The experimental results showed that the unobserved driver heterogeneity (the combination of intra-driver heterogeneity and inter-driver heterogeneity) tended to increase as the fog density decreased. The average following distance tended to increase with the decrease of fog density and increase of speed limit. Two indexes were proposed to verify the performance of the FIDM. The results showed that FIDM performed better in reproducing unobserved driver heterogeneity and average following distance compared to the current popular car-following models. This study contributes to an improved car-following model for better understanding traffic flow phenomena under foggy conditions.


Language: en

Keywords

average following distance; car-following model; Foggy condition; multi-user driving simulator system; unobserved driver heterogeneity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print