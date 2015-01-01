Abstract

Traffic-light modelling is a complex task, because many factors have to be taken into account. In particular, capturing all traffic flows in one model can significantly complicate the model. Therefore, several realistic features are typically omitted from most models. We introduce a mechanism to include pedestrians and focus on situations where they may block vehicles that get a green light simultaneously. More specifically, we consider a generalisation of the Fixed-Cycle Traffic-Light (FCTL) queue. Our framework allows us to model situations where (part of the) vehicles are blocked, e.g. by pedestrians that block turning traffic and where several vehicles might depart simultaneously, e.g. in case of multiple lanes receiving a green light simultaneously. We rely on probability generating function and complex analysis techniques which are also used to study the regular FCTL queue. We study the effect of several parameters on performance measures such as the mean delay and queue-length distribution.

