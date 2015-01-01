|
Yan R, Tian X, Wang S, Peng C. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2024; 20(2): e2145862.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
To reduce the extra work, the operation cost, and the risk of cargo delay induced by the unloading of wrong containers, this study first develops a container color detection model to predict the color of the container being unloaded. The prediction results are then used to develop two crane operator alarm methods.
container color detection; Container crane operator; container terminal management; crane operator alarm problem