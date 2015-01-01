Abstract

To reduce the extra work, the operation cost, and the risk of cargo delay induced by the unloading of wrong containers, this study first develops a container color detection model to predict the color of the container being unloaded. The prediction results are then used to develop two crane operator alarm methods.



METHOD 1 alerts the crane operator if the detected color of a container is not in compliance with the correct container color.



METHOD 2 constructs a decision problem to decide whether to alert the operator. The results of numerical experiments show that methods 1 and 2 are better than the benchmark. Specifically, method 1 can save the expected annual total cost by about 82% while method 2 can save the expected annual total cost by about 85%. Extensive sensitivity analysis is also conducted to verify the methods performance and robustness.

