Journal Article

Citation

Yan R, Tian X, Wang S, Peng C. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2024; 20(2): e2145862.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23249935.2022.2145862

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To reduce the extra work, the operation cost, and the risk of cargo delay induced by the unloading of wrong containers, this study first develops a container color detection model to predict the color of the container being unloaded. The prediction results are then used to develop two crane operator alarm methods.

METHOD 1 alerts the crane operator if the detected color of a container is not in compliance with the correct container color.

METHOD 2 constructs a decision problem to decide whether to alert the operator. The results of numerical experiments show that methods 1 and 2 are better than the benchmark. Specifically, method 1 can save the expected annual total cost by about 82% while method 2 can save the expected annual total cost by about 85%. Extensive sensitivity analysis is also conducted to verify the methods performance and robustness.


Language: en

Keywords

container color detection; Container crane operator; container terminal management; crane operator alarm problem

