Yarahmadi A, Morency C, Trépanier M. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2024; 20(2): e2163206.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The main objective of this study is to put forward a typology to describe better associations between road segments and driving patterns as reflected by driving speed. As the first step, a regression model is developed to examine the association between road segments and driving speed. Then, various unsupervised machine learning techniques, including k-means, AHC, and k-proto, are used to develop typologies of road segments. Speed data from a fleet of taxis operating in Montreal, Quebec, are used to validate the discrimination power of the various typologies.
data-driven model; driving speed; road features; Road type