Li L, Li S, Gan J, Qu X, Ran B. Transportmetrica B: Transp. Dyn. 2024; 12(1): 46-79.

(Copyright © 2024, Hong Kong Society for Transportation Studies, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/21680566.2023.2299993

This study investigates the impact of Chinese drivers' stochastic behaviour on local car-following situations using localized trajectory data. An extended stochastic car-following model (S-IDM) is established, which considers both internal and external stochasticity. External stochasticity is characterized by different driver types, while internal stochasticity is characterized by the standard deviation of acceleration under different headway and velocity differences for the same driver. The proposed model shows advantages in terms of single-vehicle simulation accuracy and traffic shock reproduction ability, compared to traditional and existing car-following models. The model can also be extended to the evolution analysis of mixed traffic flow models, where reducing the stochasticity of human-driven vehicles is critical for optimizing and controlling traffic flow.


car-following model; Localized trajectory data; stochastic behaviour; traffic shock; traffic simulation

