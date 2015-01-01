SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang C, Pan G, Fu L. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(2): 167-183.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981231172958

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Real-time forecasting of intersection turning movements is a critical requirement for predictive traffic signal control at signalized intersections. Several traffic flow forecasting models have been developed in the past; however, most of them have focused only on the road segment-level traffic instead of the turning movement flow (TMF) at intersections. Therefore, in this paper, we propose a new TMF forecasting model, which consists of a combination of two neural network models, namely the stacked bidirectional long short-term memory and the traditional multi-layer perceptron model; this combination will enable effective learning for both short- and long-term time-varying patterns. Moreover, extensive computational experiments, using two years of turning movement counts at 22 intersections in the city of Milton, Ontario, Canada, explore the performance advantage of the proposed model in comparison with several state-of-the-art base models for forecasting accuracy, robustness, and transferability.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print