Abstract

Using video, interactions between right-turning vehicles and pedestrians were documented for sites with a permissive circular green or a flashing yellow arrow (FYA) permissive right-turn indication. Timestamps associated with key vehicle and pedestrian positions were documented and used to calculate three metrics: time for driver to complete right turn (with and without a pedestrian presence) and the time for the pedestrian to arrive at the theoretical conflict point of vehicle-pedestrian interactions. Using timestamp data, multiple non-probabilistic linear regression models were created to describe the relationship between the position of the pedestrian within the crosswalk and the time for a right-turning vehicle maneuver to be completed. Model results implicitly describe the attitude of drivers toward pedestrian presence on the crosswalk. Larger right-turning maneuver completion times are arguably an indicator of greater respect toward pedestrian presence. Given the nature of the model's output, a pedestrian respect indicator (PRI) based on the value of model parameters is introduced as a potential indicator of the safety of vehicle-pedestrian interactions. PRI values can be computed for individual sites thus allowing its use as a safety indicator. The higher the PRI, the more "respect" toward pedestrians. Proof-of-concept modeling results based on available timestamp data suggest that interactions controlled by a right-turn FYA indication have a higher PRI than interactions controlled by a circular green. An argument is made that PRI values can be potentially used to proactively evaluate the effectiveness of traffic control devices and other safety countermeasures without the need for crash data.

