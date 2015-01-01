Abstract

Vehicle volume serves as a critical metric and the fundamental basis for traffic signal control, transportation project prioritization, road maintenance planning, and more. Traditional methods of quantifying vehicle volume rely on manual counting, video cameras, and loop detectors at a limited number of locations. These efforts require significant labor and cost for expansions. Researchers and private sector companies have also explored alternative solutions, such as probe vehicle data, although this still suffers from a low penetration rate. In recent years, along with the technological advancement in mobile sensors and mobile networks, the quantity of mobile device location data (MDLD) has been growing dramatically in spatiotemporal coverage of the population and its mobility. This paper presents a big-data driven framework that can ingest terabytes of MDLD and estimate vehicle volume over a larger geographical area with a larger sample size. The proposed framework first employs a series of cloud-based computational algorithms to extract multimodal trajectories and trip rosters. A scalable map matching and routing algorithm is then applied to snap and route vehicle trajectories to the roadway network. The observed vehicle counts on each roadway segment are weighted and calibrated against ground truth control totals, that is, annual vehicle-miles traveled and annual average daily traffic. The proposed framework is implemented on the all-street network in the State of Maryland using MDLD for the entire year of 2019. The results demonstrate that our proposed framework produces reliable vehicle volume and also its transferability and generalization ability.

