SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Molloy Q, Garrick N, Atkinson-Palombo C. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(2): 366-376.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981231174444

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Transportation affordability, the ability of a household to comfortably bear necessary transportation expenses, is a pressing challenge to the development of sustainable and equitable places. Transportation planners have historically identified transit user groups as choice riders, those with access to other modes or the ability to purchase access, and captive riders, transit-dependent populations who must use transit regardless of service quality. However, this characterization is incomplete, disregarding built-environment pressures that compel a much larger population of households to own and use vehicles regardless of their ability to afford the very high price of vehicle ownership. We propose a new theoretical construct, illuminated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey Public Use Microdata--the transportation choice/captivity matrix--which examines transportation user groups via vehicle ownership and income variables.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print