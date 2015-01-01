Abstract

Nearly half of electric biker (e-biker)-related crashes caused head injuries that could be preventable by wearing a helmet. This study proposes an integrated Theory of Planned Behavior, Health Belief Model, and locus of control framework to investigate the underlying psychological factors influencing helmet use intention using survey data in Shanghai. Structural equation model estimation and multiple group analyses were conducted to understand these heterogeneous impacting factors. Health motivation, perceived behavioral control, attitude, cues to action, and internality were identified as five key factors affecting the intention to use a helmet. Subgroups of e-bikers based on their age, education, income, and driver's license were more susceptible to targeted helmet use strategies for some psychological factors compared to their counterparts. Study insights shed light on the one-size-fits-all strategy limitations and may assist policymakers in designing behavioral interventions and safety education schemes to promote helmet use among e-bikers in China.

Language: en