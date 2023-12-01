SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Černný M, Tlučhoř T, Lánsky M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 75: 126-133.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.12.015

unavailable

The vast majority of unmanned aircraft systems nowadays rely on satellite navigation to determine their position and altitude. These systems already achieve sufficient accuracy to be used for navigation during flights beyond the visual line of sight of a remote pilot. However, it is necessary to note that these systems are susceptible to reduced signal quality, which can pose a challenge, especially when operating within urban areas. This paper presents the results of experiments that aimed to simulate reduced GNSS signal quality through jamming and spoofing. Both static and dynamic tests were conducted using three specific categories of UAS. Successful jamming of GNSS signals was achieved across all selected UAS categories. The spoofing was successful with only one UAS category.


Language: en

GNSS; jamming; spoofing; UAS

