Abstract

This paper is devoted to analysis and statistical summarization of data on air accidents, incidents, and serious incidents, where meteorological factors contributed to their development or directly caused the specific aviation event. The aim of this paper is to raise awareness about current issues related to the impact of adverse weather conditions and specific factors on aviation, despite the continuous development of technological and informational aspects. There were applied final reports from official internet sources, namely the Air Accidents Investigation Institute of the Czech Republic and the Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic, especially the Aviation and Maritime Investigation Authority. Those official reports were used for the implementation of statistical processing and detailed analysis of aviation accidents in the territory of the Czech and Slovak Republic.

