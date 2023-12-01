Abstract

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have emerged as versatile tools across various sectors, including power distribution infrastructure. While UAVs offer significant advancements in the time and cost-effectiveness of energy distribution infrastructure inspections, such operations present several challenges. The main challenges include the risk of collision with transmission cables themselves and the high potential for electromagnetic interference caused by high-voltage power lines. This research investigates the strength of the electromagnetic field (EMF) emitted by high-voltage power lines while identifying potential concerns for UAVs operating nearby. The research team conducted a series of experiments to quantify the strength of magnetic, electric, and radiofrequency fields induced by power transmission lines. A thorough understanding of the magnitude and potential effects of EMF from power lines is of great importance when conducting UAV flights in their direct vicinity. This understanding is crucial not only for ensuring the safety of infrastructure inspection flights but also for the safety of all UAV flights carried out near high-voltage lines. Our study contributes to the body of knowledge concerning the influence of electromagnetic radiation from high-voltage transmission lines on UAVs, providing valuable insights into mitigating risks associated with UAV flights in critical infrastructure inspections, as well as other operations.

