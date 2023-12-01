SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fortońska A, Dębowski L. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 75: 219-228.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.12.025

This article presents a legal and comparative analysis of the potential threat to aviation safety posed by the excessive use of lasers, questioning whether lasers are mere toys or a significant peril to aviation operations. Despite their seemingly innocent nature, lasers have the potential to pose a serious risk to flight operations and associated air traffic. The study aims to comprehend the varied approaches of different countries in regulating laser usage and assess the effectiveness of their measures in preventing potential incidents. The comparative legal analysis focuses on selected countries, including Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, as representative examples. The article delves into the identification of existing regulations governing the purchase, possession, and usage of lasers, particularly concerning their potential impact on aviation. Additionally, it highlights disparities in legislative approaches and the measures undertaken by states to control and mitigate the threat.


Language: en

criminal liability; lasers; legal regulations

