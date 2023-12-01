Abstract

In 2018, the Quebec government adopted a national Sustainable Mobility Policy requiring that a national travel survey be implemented to allow monitoring key travel indicators over time at the Quebec-wide level. This paper presents the main findings of a research project aiming to propose scenarios for the implementation of a national survey in Quebec. It presents the main findings from the literature and the examination of various national surveys implemented across the world, presents their main features, discussed the challenges faced by existing regional surveys of the target area and formulates scenarios able to meet the expectations for strategic monitoring of nationwide strategies.

Language: en