Abstract

In a study, the connection of children's physical activity (PA), active mobility, and emotional wellbeing was investigated. In this paper, the question is addressed how a comprehensive picture of children's PA can be derived. A multi-method approach was applied: For seven days, children (11 to 13) in Lower Austria filled in paper-and-pencil questionnaires and wore activity trackers. Data of self-reports and sensors were merged. Daily profiles were developed to work out how results overlap respectively complement each other. Overall results show that sensor data helped to complete the picture of children's daily activities to address health behavior related questions.

Language: en