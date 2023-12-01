Abstract

Large data collection campaigns are difficult to implement in a context of public finance scarcity. This is even more true for goods movements observation, as public authorities' interest in this topic is recent and does not benefit from established survey protocols and modeling tools like those for passenger mobility. The use of GPS devices to capture goods' mobility then appears to be an economic substitute for traditional surveys. By comparing the 2 collection modes on the same tours, this paper provides an overview of the reliability of each mode and proposes processing protocols to make the most of GPS data.

Language: en