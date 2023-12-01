|
Citation
Sammer G, Gruber C, Röschel G, Stark J, Herry M, Tomschy R. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 76: 183-195.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Travel behavior surveys are essential for a fact based transport policy. But they suffer notoriously from unreported trips. Depending on the mode of transport the amount of underreported trips is estimated in the range up to 40%. An exact determination of underreporting is difficult, because the "underlying truth" is generally latent. One solution is to combine traditional travel survey methods with GPS-based techniques for a representative sub-sample. The result provides patterns of mobility both from the traditional survey for the whole sample as well as from the GPS-survey, which can be used for a weighting procedure to eliminate the bias.
Language: en
Keywords
data quality, underreported trips, combining of traditional and new survey techniques (GPS, smart phone); Traditional survey method; weighting with traditional and new survey technique data