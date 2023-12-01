Abstract

Longitudinal travel surveys are needed to capture individual travel behaviour changes. Only two longitudinal tavel surveys of national relevance are currently in operation, the German Mobility Panel (MOP) since 1994 and the Netherlands Mobility Panel (MPN) since 2013. This paper provides an overview of both panels' differences and similarities in design and data collection. Furthermore, representativeness, diary fatigue and non-random attrition are assessed in both panels to show the challenges panel surveys have to deal with. Overall, this paper shows important aspects of a panel survey that should be considered when designing a new longitudinal travel survey.

Language: en