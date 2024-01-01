Abstract

We carried out a survey with students on time use during activities and trips with upcoming fully automated vehicles (AV). Compared to current time used in public transit, in AV more attention-demanding activities will be undertaken. Shorter trips lead to use the time with less attention-demanding activities. Time use differences originate in the current mode. Using time in the vehicle for activities, people save time outside it. This is mostly done to extend previously existing activities or to spend more time at home. However, around 15% of the students will perform new activities, which leads to an increase of travel demand.

