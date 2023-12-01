|
Citation
Wittwer R, Hubrich S, Gerike R. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 76: 233-245.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Decline in response rates has increased awareness in the research community for the necessity of more detailed nonresponse analyses. This paper presents results of a follow-up study to the cross-sectional household travel survey, "Mobility in Cities - SrV 2018". This nonresponse survey covered socio-demographic, travel-related, and trip-related information of 3,108 individuals distributed across the 112 municipalities of the main survey. Response-propensity models were developed which examine drop-out mechanisms and participation probabilities. Education was identified as an explanatory variable; however, there are no indications that this played a factor in weighting for improving the representativeness of reporting-day-specific travel patterns.
Language: en
Keywords
Bias; Household Travel Survey; Non-Sampling Error; Nonresponse; Propensity Score; Selectivity; Weighting