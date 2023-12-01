SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wittwer R, Hubrich S, Gerike R. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 76: 233-245.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.12.051

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Decline in response rates has increased awareness in the research community for the necessity of more detailed nonresponse analyses. This paper presents results of a follow-up study to the cross-sectional household travel survey, "Mobility in Cities - SrV 2018". This nonresponse survey covered socio-demographic, travel-related, and trip-related information of 3,108 individuals distributed across the 112 municipalities of the main survey. Response-propensity models were developed which examine drop-out mechanisms and participation probabilities. Education was identified as an explanatory variable; however, there are no indications that this played a factor in weighting for improving the representativeness of reporting-day-specific travel patterns.


Language: en

Keywords

Bias; Household Travel Survey; Non-Sampling Error; Nonresponse; Propensity Score; Selectivity; Weighting

