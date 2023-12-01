SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ecke L, Hilgert T, Magdolen M, Chlond B, Vortisch P. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 76: 258-268.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.12.053

Ensuring data quality of household travel survey data is often tedious and, thus, time-consuming. To speed up the process of data-checking and to gain an in-depth understanding of the data, data visualization is a practical, fundamental tool. Since 1994, data visualization has been used in the German Mobility Panel (MOP) data-checking process. This paper presents two graphical visualization tools developed for the MOP. Both tools speed up the data checks and ensure high consistency in identifying erroneous data. This paper describes and discusses how the tools provide a continuous data quality assessment.


data quality; data visualization; German Mobility Panel (MOP); GraDiV; longitudinal data; plausibility checks

