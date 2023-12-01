Abstract

The aspern Seestadt Mobility Panel is a longitudinal smartphone-based mobility survey that has been running since 2019 in the urban development zone of aspern Seestadt, Vienna. Although it is easy to record routes using smartphones a comprehensive strategy is still needed to recruit and activate sufficient participants to ensure representativeness of the survey. Key elements of this strategy include understanding the motivation of participants (both to participate and drop-out). This paper describes the strategies used to activate and keep aspern Seestadt Mobility Panel participants during the first two survey years and recommendations for changes in future years.

