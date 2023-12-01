Abstract

Convincing respondents to fulfil transport questionnaires is becoming a difficult task. To cope with this challenge, researchers and planners must use all the available resources and the most convenient methodologies. In this study, we evaluated the demand of Madrid's bike-sharing system, BiciMAD, by assessing Open Data from the service operator, to customize the survey plan. Based on this information, we deployed 22 surveyors during a seven-day campaign in the vicinity of the stations. The results of the tailored planning led to achieving a 14% of response ratio, by delivering 7,300 survey cards, versus 9.4% of the massive emailing distribution.

