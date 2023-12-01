Abstract

This paper evaluates new methods of data collection based on GPS-tracking taking the user's assessment of data quality into account. In contrast to many other studies that assess data quality primarily through a comparison of the results obtained by different methods, we focus on the users' perspective which allows analysing the reasons underlying differing results obtained by diverse methods. In particular, it is highlighted how including the user's assessments can point out potential for improvement in the system of data collection that cannot be detected by looking at the technical output paraments alone.

Language: en