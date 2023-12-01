SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Manso-Barrio A, Moya-Gómez B, Monzon A, Balsero L. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 76: 385-396.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.12.063

PMID

Abstract

Mobility to university campuses, places that attract a large number of people every day and have different mobility patterns from other destinations, is a topic that has generally been studied with surveys. This paper aims to explore the efficiency of the communication actions implemented to improve the response rate in six public universities in the Madrid Region during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the communications actions were carried out by digital means, such as sending emails encouraging participation or using media releases and social network messages. Finally, 35,838 responses were received representing 17.82% of the entire university community.


Language: en

Keywords

communication actions; digital procedures; online mobility survey; response rate

