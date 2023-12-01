SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schulz A, Magdolen M, Chlond B, Kuhnimhof T, Köhler K. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 76: 458-469.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.12.068

unavailable

While much is known about everyday travel of the German population, long-distance travel is still underreported. The main data source, the national travel survey "Mobility in Germany (MiD)", cannot simply be used to describe the demand: complex extrapolations and complementary data are necessary to obtain a consistent picture. The presented approach of 'data fusion' integrates different data sources to provide the overall long-distance travel demand. The result reveals that almost half of the total transport performance of the residential population in Germany (46 % of passenger kilometers) is accounted for by trips of at least 100 km (one-way distance).


Language: en

data consistency; data fusion; data merging; long-distance travel

