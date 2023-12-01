Abstract

The paper presents a survey about international trips with overnight stays. Contrary to traditional retrospective long-distance travel surveys, respondents are asked for their 3-4 most recent trips. Due to this, the traditional huge memory effect is eliminated. The main part of the paper is dedicated to considerations on how to estimate the annual number of trips with this concept. Estimations based on the cumulated hazard function, which is a normal mathematical solution, are rejected because a new journey cannot start until the former was finished. Instead, extra trips should be simulated until all trips during a year are included.

