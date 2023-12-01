SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Azoulay B, Patterson Z. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 76: 574-585.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.12.078

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Many travel studies now include data collected through smartphones. There is a great variety in how this research has been carried out and reported. This has the potential to create problems of comparability and reproducibility in this research, very much like what happened in medicine in the 1990s. The response in medical research was the development of guidelines for authors and reviewers to follow when preparing and reviewing medical research to ensure reporting was comparable and studies reproducible. In this paper, after an extensive review of the smartphone travel survey literature, we propose an analogous set of guidelines for smartphone travel surveys, the Smartphone Survey Reporting Guidelines (SSRGs).


Language: en

Keywords

smartphone travel surveys; smartphones; travel behavior, reporting guidelines; travel surveys

