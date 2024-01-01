SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fronek J, Chlumecký J, Vymětal D. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 77: 94-100.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2024.01.012

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this paper, the authors address the issue of the competitiveness of conventional rail transport, especially in relation to individual car transport where a travel speed of 100 km∙h−1 can be achieved. The paper gives concrete examples of connections where this speed can be achieved, but also examples where it cannot be achieved, mainly due to insufficient infrastructure. Then, on the basis of the results obtained from the examples of such connections, appropriate conclusions and recommendations are drawn.


Language: en

Keywords

railway transport; transport connection; travel speed

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print