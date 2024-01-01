SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nedeliakova E, Lizbetinova L, Petr Hranický M, Valla M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 77: 187-192.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2024.01.025

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The carrier must try to eliminate risks that have a potentially adverse impact on the company. The effort is to prevent the loss of customers, passengers, or individual orders. This research was carried out due to the lack of a functional risk management setting in the field of carriers considering the important processes of traffic planning, in the creation of vehicle and staff circulations. The implementation of the new methodology was carried out by the carrier České dráhy, in the Czech Republic. The result is the identification, analysis and proposal for the elimination of selected technical-operational risks resulting from traffic planning for a railway passenger carrier through the modified FMEA method. The methodology is universal and can also be used for other transport companies. The application is possible in the field of planning the working time pool of operational employees and the use of the potential of means of transport.


Language: en

Keywords

Railway Transport; Risk management; Transport Planning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print