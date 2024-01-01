Abstract

The carrier must try to eliminate risks that have a potentially adverse impact on the company. The effort is to prevent the loss of customers, passengers, or individual orders. This research was carried out due to the lack of a functional risk management setting in the field of carriers considering the important processes of traffic planning, in the creation of vehicle and staff circulations. The implementation of the new methodology was carried out by the carrier České dráhy, in the Czech Republic. The result is the identification, analysis and proposal for the elimination of selected technical-operational risks resulting from traffic planning for a railway passenger carrier through the modified FMEA method. The methodology is universal and can also be used for other transport companies. The application is possible in the field of planning the working time pool of operational employees and the use of the potential of means of transport.

Language: en