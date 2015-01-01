SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kosmidis I, Müller-Eie D. Transp. Rev. 2024; 44(1): 34-68.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01441647.2023.2222911

This study is a review of the existing literature on the topic of bike-transit combination. The aim is two-fold: (i) to identify factors that influence its successful uptake, and (ii) to discuss the potential of the bike-transit combination and its impact on urban transport systems. The review showed that the bike-transit integration is complex and can be influenced by a variety of factors. These factors are mainly related to the quality of public transport, the cycling network and the integration of these two. Improving them can have a positive impact on bike-transit uptake. Land use and built environment characteristics also play an important role, suggesting that the local context plays a significant role on its successful uptake. In general, the review reveals that bike-transit has shown potential in improving the performance of existing public transport systems, by expanding catchment areas and improving accessibility, but its impacts on car use have not been explicitly studied. The review concludes that the bike-transit combination shows a promising path to sustainable urban mobility and is a topic worth further investigation. However, it also calls for more integrated research approaches and an explicit focus on which types of travel behaviour are substituted by the bike-transit combination.


Bicycle; integrated transport; multimodal transport; public transport; transfer

