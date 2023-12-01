Abstract

Two-lane rural roads require management that integrates all road users, especially cyclists, who have reached significant traffic levels. Management measures must focus on increasing safety and, wherever possible, also improving traffic operation. Speed limit management can be a solution, however it has to be based on scientific criteria. In this study, various speed limits were simulated on a narrow rural road using a traffic microsimulation model and considering a set of scenarios combining motor and cycle traffic levels. As a results of simulations, performance measures were obtained to characterise safety and traffic operation. The optimal speed limit for each traffic level was obtained by a Multi Criteria Decision Making method, using performance measures as criteria. The results point to the groups of cyclists to ride two-abreast, and to a dynamic management of the road speed limit, reducing the speed during periods of peak motorised and bicycle traffic. It is recommended to adapt the study to each rural road considering its traffic and geometric characteristics, calibrating the traffic microsimulation model and obtaining a specific dynamic speed limit management model.

Language: en