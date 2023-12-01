Abstract

Bicycling is a healthy and environmentally beneficial mode of transportation. Despite substantial benefits of bicycling, it is mostly overlooked as a daily form of transportation. Due to urbanization and development in the motorized industry, commuters are attracted to motorized transport modes. The present study was carried out to evaluate the bicycle users' behaviour corresponding to the decision to use a bicycle as a commuter mode and contributing factors in the decision to bicycle in developing countries. To achieve the proposed objectives, an offline face-to-face survey was conducted at a selected stretch in Nagpur city, India. To understand the user's behaviour and attitudes towards bicycling, a Structural Equation Model (SEM) was proposed. The study has revealed that important factors like environmental factors, a lack of existing infrastructure facilities, personal norms, and specific socio-demographic characteristics are responsible for influencing the users' decision to use a bicycle as a commuter mode. From the result, it is concluded that the absence of alternative (motorized) transport modes encourages users to cycle. The lack of cycle infrastructure, the distance, and the purpose of the trip significantly impact the decision to choose a bicycle as a commuter mode. Additionally, it also found that the hot climate and heavy rains demotivate commuters towards cycling. The findings of this study might be useful for transport planners to help them promote sustainable transport modes such as bicycles in the Indian context.

