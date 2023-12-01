Abstract

Shared, autonomous electric vehicles (SAEVs) are expected to enter the market in the coming decades. Using MATSim, we simulate a use case where SAEVs are introduced in multiple suburban zones at the outskirts of Vienna (Austria), which are characterized by relatively low population density, but have access to at least one rail-based public transport stop. For all combinations of different fleet sizes and fare levels, we find that a relatively small share of car trips by residents of these zones (7%-14%) are replaced by SAEVs, generating CO2 emissions reductions of 5%-11%. Moreover, 23%-35% of trips previously undertaken by foot or bicycle are replaced by SAEVs, as well as 10%-20% of public transport trips. The potential of SAEVs to reduce the use and ownership of private vehicles in suburban areas therefore seems to be rather limited, which is also reflected in our finding that one SAEV usually replaces only 2-4 private vehicles. The potential becomes somewhat larger when the usage and ownership of private cars is assumed to become more expensive, leading to 17%-20% of car trips being replaced by SAEVs and generating CO2 emissions reductions of up to 32%.

