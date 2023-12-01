Abstract

High maneuverability of motorized two-wheelers amidst vehicles of bigger size and different dynamics invalidates FIFO to traverse through the gaps between other vehicles for faster mobility. The failure of existing dynamic traffic assignment frameworks with multi-class conditions to capture this behaviour results in inaccurate routing. The study proposes a simulation based two-class dynamic traffic assignment framework comprising of two-wheeler specific behaviour. These features when incorporated in the framework will add to the utility of the traditional dynamic traffic assignment framework in travel time prediction and planning level applications and is therefore relevant to regions with significant share of two-wheelers. The study gives a clear view of the effect of two-wheeler specific features on the route choice behaviour based on the dynamic travel time. The results of the study shows that there occurs an unintentional separation of vehicle classes during congestion; this effect can be utilized for a two-wheeler specific policy implication for congestion management in cities. The proposed framework can be employed in identifying the optimal provision of exclusive two-wheeler lanes. It is also observed that the provision of exclusive lanes may sometimes be counterproductive.

